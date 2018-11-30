A Davenport man who police say is an admitted member of the Low Riders street gang was arrested this week after police say he had a stolen handgun.
Alejandro F. Herrera Jr., 19, of Davenport, faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, interference with official acts, third-degree theft, and possession of marijuana-first offense.
He has a preliminary hearing Dec. 18.
Herrera was released from the Scott County Jail Wednesday night after posting $18,000 through a bail bond company.
He was arrested again Friday on a new charge of criminal gang participation.
At 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop near Davenport Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard.
Herrera, the front seat passenger, exited the vehicle and began to walk away, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department.
The officer told him to walk back to the vehicle and Herrera began running.
As he ran, his hands held his front hoodie pocket, which police say is an indicator of a person holding a heavy object.
Herrera was located in the 1700 block of Davenport Avenue by a police K9. The dog found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun, stolen out of Bettendorf in October, in a snow bank between the 1800 block of Davenport Avenue and the 800 block of East Locust Street.
That area is the last place officers physically saw Herrera before he was arrested.
The firearm magazine was loaded with eight live rounds of ammunition. He told police that he got the gun from a family friend about two weeks ago to use as personal protection.
He does not have a valid permit to carry weapons.
Police say Herrera is a Low Rider street gang member and was wearing clothing associated with the gang at the time of his arrest.
A search of his phone and home also turned up evidence of gang participation, according to police, including conversations where Herrera mentioned he was looking for his "rivals," according to the affidavit.
The statement was followed with the gun emoji indicating the defendant was looking for people the gang was feuding with to shoot at them.
Herrera admitted to police that he was a Low Rider, according to the affidavit.