A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday following an April crash when he had three children in his vehicle who were not bucked up.
Kevin Sherman Frasure, 24, who has addresses listed on Appomattox Street and Betsy Ross Place, faces three counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He was cited for reckless driving, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to use child restraint device, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to prove proof of financial liability.
Judge Christine Dalton on Tuesday released Frasure on his own recognizance, according to court documents. He will be arraigned June 6.
At 1:08 a.m. April 20, Davenport police responded to East 46th and Brady streets for a reckless driver, according to an arrest affidavit.
Frasure was driving a gold 2005 Chrysler Town & Country and sped through red lights at the intersections of Brady Street and Kimberly Road, Brady Street and 46th Street, and Brady Street and 53rd Street at speeds more than double the posted speed limit.
He left the roadway while eluding police and hit a tree in front of a residence.
Frasure backed up the van and fled as officers in marked patrol cars approached the vehicle, leaving the scene without reporting the property damage.
Three children ages 2, 1, and 4-months were unrestrained in the back of the vehicle.
“This placed them in serious danger as the vehicle was operating at high speeds,” the affidavit states.
A warrant for Frasure was issued April 24, according to court records.