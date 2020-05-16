Davenport man charged with robbery, theft after stealing person's purse, striking victim with stolen truck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Davenport man who was placed on work release from prison in November is facing robbery and theft charges after Davenport police said he robbed a person of their purse and then struck the victim with the vehicle he was driving as he tried to flee.

John Lewis Miley, 50, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70 %, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.

Miley also is charged with second-degree theft, as he was driving a stolen 2002 Ram 1500 pickup that had been reported stolen Friday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. That charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Anh John Nguyen, at 7:35 p.m. Friday officers were sent to the Hy-Vee at 2200 W. Kimberly Road to investigate a robbery.

Miley is alleged to have stolen a person’s purse and then tried to flee the area in the stolen pickup. While attempting to flee the truck struck another vehicle, pinning the victim between the two vehicles.

Davenport police said that the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.