Davenport man charged with robbery, theft after stealing person's purse, striking victim with stolen truck

A Davenport man who was placed on work release from prison in November is facing robbery and theft charges after Davenport police said he robbed a person of their purse and then struck the victim with the vehicle he was driving as he tried to flee.
John Lewis Miley, 50, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70 %, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.
Miley also is charged with second-degree theft, as he was driving a stolen 2002 Ram 1500 pickup that had been reported stolen Friday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. That charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Anh John Nguyen, at 7:35 p.m. Friday officers were sent to the Hy-Vee at 2200 W. Kimberly Road to investigate a robbery.
Miley is alleged to have stolen a person’s purse and then tried to flee the area in the stolen pickup. While attempting to flee the truck struck another vehicle, pinning the victim between the two vehicles.
Davenport police said that the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.
On Feb. 23, 2017, Davenport police captured Miley burglarizing two vehicles in the 5700 block of Elmore Avenue and was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary-second or subsequent offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Miley pleaded guilty to the charges May 31, 2017, in Scott County District Court, with prosecutors agreeing not to prosecute him as a habitual offender based on felony convictions in Johnson County, Missouri in 1987, and in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, in 1992 and 1994.
On Aug. 21, 2017, he was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years in prison for each of the burglary charges and a concurrent term of six months in the Scott County Jail for the marijuana charge. He was given credit for the time he served in jail awaiting trial.
Miley was released from prison on Nov. 14 and placed on work release, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records. His work release was to have ended Dec. 25, 2021.
Miley was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail without bond on a work release center hold, and bonds totaling $30,000, cash or surety, on the felony charges.
