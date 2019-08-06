A Davenport man was behind bars Tuesday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport convenience store Friday.
Jordan Rashard Mills, 22, last known address in the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Police said in an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday that Mills went into the Kwik Shop, 3624 W. Locust St., at 3:25 a.m. Friday, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
Mills told the clerk to “hurry up” and “give him the money” and “hurry up or I’ll hurt you.” Police did not say how much money Mills got in the robbery.
He was later identified through an unrelated investigation. Officers executed a search warrant on Mills’ home and found a hi-point pistol along with the clothing used in the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Mills also was charged with domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor, from an incident that occurred Monday night.
At 8:28 p.m., Davenport police were dispatched to Target, 5225 Elmore Ave., for a domestic disturbance that occurred at his home.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that Mills got into an argument with a woman about wanting her to purchase ammunition for him. She refused and Mills started to yell and spit at her and swung at her and just missed her head.
He punched a hole in the wall and punched through a glass window, shattering it, according to the affidavit.
At the time of his arrest in both cases, he was free on bond on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. He also has several pending misdemeanor cases, according to court records.