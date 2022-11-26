Davenport man charged with selling cocaine and 'crack' to undercover MEG agents

A Davenport man has been arrested for allegedly selling powder cocaine and cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” on five occasions to agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group during during the past year.

Tavaris Michael Lane, 39, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, and four counts of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, or “crack.”

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, at 12:36 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021, a MEG agent conducted a controlled buy with Lane during which Lane delivered 3.1 grams of powder cocaine. The buy took place in the 1000 block of West River Drive.

At 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, a MEG agent conducted a controlled buy during which Lane sold 6.8 grams of cocaine base. The buy took place in the 6600 block of North Brady Street.

At 5:43 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of North Division Street, a MEG agent conducted a controlled buy during which Lane sold 3.6 grams of cocaine base.

At 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2022, in the 3100 block of West Locust Street, a MEG agent conducted a controlled buy during which Lane sold 3.1 grams of cocaine base.

At 2:28 p.m. May 9, 2022, in the 1600 block of West Locust Street, a MEG agent purchased 3.5 grams of cocaine base from Lane during a controlled buy.

Lane was taken into custody early Wednesday and booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:10 a.m.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Dec. 2.

Lane was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond, cash or surety, on the drug trafficking charges, as well as two $1,000 cash-only bonds for failing to appear on a possession charge and violating his probation on a domestic battery conviction. He also is being held on a $1,000 bond, cash or surety, for a new domestic battery charge.