Members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit arrested a Davenport man on Thursday for allegedly peddling powder cocaine and cocaine base while in possession of a stolen gun.

Domonique Deshawn Parrow, 37, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine base, known as “crack,” and possession with the intent to deliver between 100-500 grams of cocaine. Each of those charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Parrow also is charged with two counts each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, officers served a search warrant at Parrow’s residence in the 3100 block of West 66th Street.

Officers seized 11 individually packaged plastic bags of “crack” cocaine weighting a total of 77.80 grams; seven individual plastic bags containing 129.10 grams of powder cocaine, and 10.85 grams of marijuana.

Officers also seized a Taurus 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen, and $10,720 in cash.

Parrow has felony drug convictions from 2004 and 2015, and a felony operating while intoxicated conviction from 2020, all in Scott County. He also has served a term in federal prison after being convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from federal prison on Aug. 6, 2014.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for March 10.

Parrow was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $75,000.

Federal authorities could take over the case filed in Scott County under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Additionally, Parrow could be charged with using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime that carries a minimum 5-year prison sentence that is consecutive to any other sentences imposed on the drugs or other firearms charges.

There is no parole in the federal system.