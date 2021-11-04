Davenport man charged with selling ecstasy and cannabis to QCMEG agents

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or QCMEG, on Tuesday arrested a Davenport man who is alleged to have sold ecstasy and marijuana to undercover agents during controlled buys from July through November.
Antonio L. Riley II, 19, also known as Antonio L. Riley Jr. in jail records, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Riley also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
He also is charged with one count each of delivery of marijuana, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by QCMEG agents, on July 12, a controlled buy with Riley took place at 5:02 p.m. in the 2000 block of Kimberly Road in Davenport. Riley allegedly sold an undercover agent 10 pills of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, known by its street name ecstasy.
On Aug. 5 at 5:23 p.m. in the 300 block of North Division Street, Davenport, Riley allegedly sold 29.4 grams of marijuana to an undercover agent.
On Sept. 23 at 12:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. 38th Street, Davenport, Riley is alleged to have sold 28 pills weighing a total of 8 grams of ecstasy to an undercover agent.
During a search of Riley’s residence Tuesday in the 1900 block of East 38th Street, agents located and seized 128.3 grams of cannabis, roughly a fifth-of-a-pound.
Riley made a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court. His bond was set at $75,000, cash only, and he was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Scott County District Court.
Riley was arrested Jan. 13, 2020, when he was 17 as a juvenile among eight other adults in connection with a conspiracy to defraud Vibrant Credit Union in Davenport.
That investigation began Sept. 20, 2019, when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
Riley was charged in that case with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence, as well as one count each of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Riley pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, and on March 20, 2020, and was sentenced to serve on year on unsupervised probation.