 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man charged with selling ecstasy to MEG agents
topical

Davenport man charged with selling ecstasy to MEG agents

{{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to charges of methamphetamine possession and aggravated battery to a police officer in Rock Island County Circuit Court on March 5 is now in the Scott County Jail after he allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group in January.

Louis Maurice Johnson-Shannon Jr., 32, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The Charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Johnson-Shannon also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by QCMEG agents, on Jan. 5, Johnson-Shannon delivered 3.3 grams, or 10 pills, of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, to undercover agents in exchange for cash.

Then, on Jan. 7, Johnson-Shannon delivered 7.3 grams, or 19 pills, of MDMA, or ecstasy, to undercover agents in exchange for cash.

In field tests the pills tested positive for methamphetamine.

Johnson-Shannon was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday after waiving extradition to Iowa. His bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety for the new drug charges, and $800 cash-only on charges of domestic abuse assault and misdemeanor drug possession for which a trial date is scheduled for Aug. 2.

A preliminary hearing on the Scott County drug charges is scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court records, a warrant for Johnson-Shannon’s arrest was issued Aug. 3 for charges of possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

Johnson-Shannon was taken into custody on those charges on Jan. 11. His bond was set at $100,000 or 10%.

During a hearing a Rock Island County Circuit Court on March 5, Johnson-Shannon pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer and possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years on probation and ordered to serve a mandatory 60 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time served. He was transferred to the Scott County Jail after completing his sentence.

Louis Maurice Johnson-Shannon Jr.

Louis Maurice Johnson-Shannon Jr. 
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Patrick's Fun

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News