Davenport man charged with selling ecstasy to MEG agents

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to charges of methamphetamine possession and aggravated battery to a police officer in Rock Island County Circuit Court on March 5 is now in the Scott County Jail after he allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group in January.

Louis Maurice Johnson-Shannon Jr., 32, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The Charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Johnson-Shannon also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by QCMEG agents, on Jan. 5, Johnson-Shannon delivered 3.3 grams, or 10 pills, of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, to undercover agents in exchange for cash.

Then, on Jan. 7, Johnson-Shannon delivered 7.3 grams, or 19 pills, of MDMA, or ecstasy, to undercover agents in exchange for cash.

In field tests the pills tested positive for methamphetamine.