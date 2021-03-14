Davenport man charged with selling ecstasy to MEG agents

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to charges of methamphetamine possession and aggravated battery to a police officer in Rock Island County Circuit Court on March 5 is now in the Scott County Jail after he allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group in January.
Louis Maurice Johnson-Shannon Jr., 32, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The Charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Johnson-Shannon also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by QCMEG agents, on Jan. 5, Johnson-Shannon delivered 3.3 grams, or 10 pills, of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, to undercover agents in exchange for cash.
Then, on Jan. 7, Johnson-Shannon delivered 7.3 grams, or 19 pills, of MDMA, or ecstasy, to undercover agents in exchange for cash.
In field tests the pills tested positive for methamphetamine.
Johnson-Shannon was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday after waiving extradition to Iowa. His bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety for the new drug charges, and $800 cash-only on charges of domestic abuse assault and misdemeanor drug possession for which a trial date is scheduled for Aug. 2.
A preliminary hearing on the Scott County drug charges is scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County District Court.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court records, a warrant for Johnson-Shannon’s arrest was issued Aug. 3 for charges of possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
Johnson-Shannon was taken into custody on those charges on Jan. 11. His bond was set at $100,000 or 10%.
During a hearing a Rock Island County Circuit Court on March 5, Johnson-Shannon pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer and possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years on probation and ordered to serve a mandatory 60 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time served. He was transferred to the Scott County Jail after completing his sentence.