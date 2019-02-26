A Davenport man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he used a blowtorch to set fire to a woman’s property in November.
Anthony Brian Nicholson, 38, faces charges of possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set on the charges at $10,000 cash or surety Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 8.
Davenport police and fire were dispatched Nov. 2 to the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue for a fire.
Police say Nicholson possessed a blowtorch and set fire to the woman’s personal items, such as clothing, in a basket. The value of the items was less than $500, according to an arrest affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued for him later that month.
Police located Nicholson at 1:41 p.m. Monday at a Davenport gas station. Police found 3.5 grams of marijuana in Nicholson’s pants pocket and 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his wallet, according to an arrest affidavit.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, both a serious misdemeanor.
At the time of his arrest, he also was wanted on a charge of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in that case, Nicholson threatened someone via text message to burn down their residence in January 2018.
He also threatened to assault the person and have others assault them, according to the affidavit.
Bond in that case was set Tuesday at $2,000 or surety.
Nicholson was arrested in October on two counts of possession of a controlled substance third of subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, an aggravated misdemeanor.
A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in March when he failed to appear for a final pretrial conference, according to court records.
Bond in the case was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash-only.
At the time of his initial arrest in the drug case, he was on probation on charges of assault with injury and simple assault. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled March 21, according to court records.
Bond on the probation violation was set at $5,000 cash only.