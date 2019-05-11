A more than year-long investigation by Davenport police has culminated in the arrest of a 22-year-old man on sexual abuse charges after two victims came forward, one of whom alleges she contracted an sexually transmitted infection from the man.
Caulin Jordan Hurt, of 1152 E. 14th St., Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Hurt also is charged with one count of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, the investigation into Hurt began Feb. 14, 2018, when a 15-year-old victim stated she had contracted a sexually transmitted infection from him.
While going through Hurt’s phone, police found 19 web searches for Chlamydia. All of those searches were on March 4, 2018.
During the investigation, a second victim came forward reporting the same type of incident with Hurt. That incident had occurred in August of 2017. The second victim would have been 15-years-old at the time. The victim told police she had believed Hurt to be 16- or 17-years-old.
During the investigation, police found a chat thread on Hurt’s cell phone in which he allegedly sent a picture of his genitals to a 14-year-old girl.
Hurt was arrested late Friday and booked into the Scott County Jail early Saturday. He was released from jail after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 surety bond through a bonding company.