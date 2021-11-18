Davenport man charged with sexually abusing a child pleads not guilty

A Davenport man charged in October for allegedly sexually abusing a child pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Wednesday in Scott County Court.
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, is charged in Scott County with third-degree sexual abuse. He is also facing charges in Rock Island County after he reportedly drove into the Mississippi River while drunk, resulting in the death of a passenger in his car.
Mejia-Martinez had been sexually abusing a 15-year-old during the course of a year, from August 2020 until September 2021, according to search warrants filed shortly after his arrest. Mejia-Martinez drove into the river in February 2021 and was in the hospital until May, after which he was arrested by the Moline police department. He was released on a $30,000 bond.
The victim told police Mejia-Martinez had once used a little white pill that made the victim go numb before the sexual abuse. He had also reportedly given the victim marijuana and threatened to kill the victim for not doing what he wanted.