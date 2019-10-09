A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a child younger than 12 earlier this year.
Joshua Lee Schreiner, 40, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 18.
According to an arrest affidavit filed Sept. 25 in Scott County District Court, the alleged sexual abuse happened sometime between April 1 and May 22.
No other information was available Wednesday.