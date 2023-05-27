Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Davenport man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl, police said.

Randy Allen Schutters II, 31, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on March 7, Davenport Police took a report of a sexual assault that had occurred.

According to the affidavits, Schutters sexually abused a girl multiple times since November of 2022. Johnson stated in his affidavit that the victim was between 10- and 11-years old when the abuse occurred.

Schutters was arrested Friday on a warrant and booked into the Scott County Jail.

During a first appearance on the charges Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Cynthia Taylor scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 6.

Schutters was released Saturday from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond through a bonding company.

