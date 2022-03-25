Davenport man charged with sexually abusing two children under 12

Davenport police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing two children under the age of 12.

The alleged abuse occurred in what police termed “prior years.”

Alex James Ayers, 29, of Davenport is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Each of the charges is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on Nov. 14, 2021, Davenport police received a report of sexual abuse that had occurred in prior years to two children.

There is no longer a statute of limitations for sex crimes against children.

On May 12, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law SF 562, a bill that removed the statute of limitations of sexual abuse in the first, second or third degree. Under Iowa law, an indictment may be brought any time after the commission of the offense.

Before that, the statute of limitations for sex offenses against minors was 15 years after the alleged victim turns 18 years of age, or 3 years after the offender is identified through DNA evidence, whichever is later.

Ayers was being held without bond Friday night in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Saturday morning in Scott County District Court.

