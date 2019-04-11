A Davenport man charged with physically assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman in August is now facing a charge of sexual assault during the same incident.
Turamiere Travaun Lewis, 30, no address listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing April 19.
Davenport police allege in an arrest affidavit that Lewis falsely imprisoned the woman in a Davenport home between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25 to 4:19 a.m. Aug. 26.
He sexually assaulted the woman, and choked and slammed her head onto the floor when she refused to comply, according to the affidavit.
Lewis further threatened her and her child, according to the affidavit.
He is known to the woman. She called police once Lewis fell asleep, according to the affidavit.
Lewis was charged in August with domestic abuse assault and two counts of false imprisonment, all misdemeanors.
He has a final pretrial conference April 25 on those charges.
Court records show a warrant on the sex abuse charge was issued in March.
Police on Thursday declined to comment on why the charge was filed several months after the alleged incident.