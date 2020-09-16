Davenport man charged with starting Sept. 8 garage fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on a charge that he allegedly started a Sept. 8 garage fire.

Brenden P. Crevoiserat, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a single charge of felony arson in the second degree. According to a Davenport police affidavit, Crevoiserat allegedly admitted to setting a garage ablaze in the 1300 block of Brown Street on Sept. 8.

Davenport police and fire responded at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Crevoiserat is charged with causing more than $750 worth of damage to the structure.

Bond has been set at $10,000 in the case.

