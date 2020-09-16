 Skip to main content
Davenport man charged with starting Sept. 8 garage fire
Davenport man charged with starting Sept. 8 garage fire

Brenden P. Crevoiserat

Brenden P. Crevoiserat, courtesy Scott County jail

A Davenport man was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on a charge that he allegedly started a Sept. 8 garage fire.

Brenden P. Crevoiserat, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a single charge of felony arson in the second degree. According to a Davenport police affidavit, Crevoiserat allegedly admitted to setting a garage ablaze in the 1300 block of Brown Street on Sept. 8.

Davenport police and fire responded at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Crevoiserat is charged with causing more than $750 worth of damage to the structure.

Bond has been set at $10,000 in the case.

