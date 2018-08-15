A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the theft of several guns from a Davenport home in May.
Kody Ray Brinkley, 23, last known address in the 800 block of West 17th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
The charges are Class D felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Brinkley has a preliminary hearing Sept. 4. He was released from the jail on his own recognizance Wednesday morning and placed on pretrial supervision.
Davenport police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Boise Avenue May 7 for a report of a burglary.
The investigation determined a man who lived there had left the home early that day, according to an arrest affidavit filed July 18.
The man’s girlfriend, who was not named in the affidavit, contacted Brinkley and allowed him inside the home and said to steal whatever he wanted. She left him alone in the home.
He stole three firearms and left the home, according to the affidavit.
Sometime between May 7 and May 22, Brinkley met with another person and made it known he had the stolen firearms in his possession, according to the affidavit.
That person facilitated the transfer of the stolen firearms from Brinkley to another person, according to the affidavit.
No other arrests have been made in the case, according to police.