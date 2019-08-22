A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he tried to rob a Bettendorf business with a steak knife.
William Earl Bartmess, 51, last known address in the 2300 block of East 46th Street, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
He is expected to appear in Scott County Court this morning via video arraignment.
Bettendorf Police allege in an arrest affidavit that Bartmess entered Tobacco Outlet Plus, 2312 State St., at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday with a ski mask over his face and socks on his hands.
He went up to the counter and displayed a steak knife and told the clerk to give him money. The clerk and another store employee refused to give him money and he left out of the front door and walked west from the store.
Offices located Bartmess less than a block from the store. Officers searched him and found a steak knife in his pocket.
Two witnesses identified him as the person who tried to rob the store, according to the affidavit.