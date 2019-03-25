A Davenport man serving a 25-year sentence for attacking an 81-year-old woman with a hammer in March 2007 has died, the Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday.
Richard Edison Johnson, 88, was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 9:44 a.m. Monday at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Prior to his death, Johnson was receiving specialized medical care for an unspecified illness.
He was convicted in June 2007 of attempted murder and willful injury with serious injury and was sentenced the following month to up to 25 years in prison. He was ordered to serve 70 percent – or 17.5 years – of the sentence before he was eligible for parole.
On March 5, 2007, Johnson attacked an 81-year-old woman with a hammer in apartment at the formerly known Lend-A-Hand Senior Housing, 401 3rd Ave., Davenport, after she refused to give him money and demanded he repay money borrowed from her sister. Johnson, then 76, also lived in the senior apartment building.
The woman survived the attack.
He testified at trial he had the hammer in his pocket after finding it along the railroad tracks while returning from the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. After the woman berated him for not repaying money he borrowed, Johnson testified, she grabbed at the hammer and hit herself in the head while trying to hit him.