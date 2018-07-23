Shelly Lucas wanted to scream and shout.
Instead, she shook and cried quietly Monday as a Scott County jury convicted Tremayne Thomas, the man prosecutors accused of killing and then setting fire to her son, Brandon Brooks, in late May 2017.
“It’s been a nightmare,” she said outside the Scott County Courthouse. “I’ve been in pain for a whole year ever since I found out that my son was murdered. It’s just been ongoing, and today, I feel like victory was won, thank God.”
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated nearly four hours before finding Thomas, 43, of Davenport, guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
He showed no reaction as Judge Nancy Tabor read the verdict.
The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He will be sentenced Sept. 6.
The body of Brooks, 35, of Rock Island, was found on fire in front of a home at 3010 W. Dennison Ave. early on May 30, 2017.
An autopsy determined that he had been shot once in the upper left arm and suffered multiple blunt-force injuries. A forensic pathologist testified that there also was evidence that indicated manual and ligature strangulation.
Thomas, who had known Brooks for 17 years, told two Davenport police detectives one day later that he had been with Brooks earlier on May 29, 2017.
He adamantly denied killing Brooks or burning his body and said that he did not know who killed him.
Thomas was charged in late June 2017.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine said in her closing argument Monday that all the evidence pointed to Thomas as the person who killed Brooks and burned his body.
Brooks’ blood was found in two rooms of his Heatherton Drive apartment and on a bottle of laundry detergent.
Despite Thomas’ best efforts to clean up, blood spatter was still visible on the walls DeVine said.
“Imagine what Brandon must have gone through in those rooms,” she said.
There also was blood found in the back of his work truck, she said. Investigators also found a .22-caliber bullet, a lighter, and cleaning supplies in the truck, DeVine said.
He is seen on surveillance video pulling up in a van to an apartment building on Heatherton Drive, going into a maintenance/storage room, and retrieving a gas can at 3:46 a.m. on May 30, 2017.
“Why else do you burn a body but to conceal your crime, just like he was trying to conceal his crime by cleaning his apartment and using those cleaning supplies to clean out his work truck,” DeVine said. “He was trying to conceal his crime.”
Investigators later found a gas can in the back of the van, as well as Brooks’ blood, DeVine said. They also found Brooks’ bicycle, which he bought earlier that day, tied up in front of Thomas’ apartment building.
Surveillance video captured from a home on West Dennison Avenue showed Thomas' work truck driving away from the direction of where Brooks was found about 15 minutes before a newspaper carrier called 911.
DeVine argued that the extent of Brooks’ injuries, as well as the different mechanisms used to kill him, showed that Thomas acted with premeditation.
Thomas’ attorney, Derek Jones said in his closing argument that this was an “entirely circumstantial” case and that there was no evidence presented at trial that Thomas had a motive to kill Brooks.
Jones said that although prosecutors are not required to prove motive, “the utter absence of a motive in this case should cause reasonable doubt for you.”
He also argued that prosecutors presented no evidence that Thomas either possessed or owned a firearm and that he had no injuries on his body that indicated that he had been in a fight.
Jones also pointed to the maintenance room surveillance video which showed Thomas appeared calm and not rushed, which he said was not consistent with “someone who just killed someone horribly and has to cover it before dawn.”
He also pointed the finger at two other men who were with Thomas earlier that morning. The three men were seen on surveillance video captured at a local convenience store.
Jones said one of the men was associated with an address in the area where the truck and van were later recovered, and that his fingerprints were found on both vehicles.
The other man, he said, failed to show up for two interviews with police.
No one else has been charged in connection with the case.
In her rebuttal argument, DeVine said that none of the evidence presented in the case points to the other two men.