A Scott County jury returned a guilty verdict against a Davenport man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 in July of 2016.
Marco Thomas Carrillo, 40, could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced July 11 by Scott County District Judge Henry Latham II.
Carrillo was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent of which must be served before parole can be granted.
If Latham runs the two sentences concurrently then Carrillo would be eligible for parole in 17 ½ years.
However, if Latham sentences Carrillo to consecutive terms of 25 years on each count, Carrillo will not be eligible for parole for 35 years.
Davenport police arrested Carrillo on the charges in August of 2017 after he was accused of sexually fondling the child while watching a movie, and then again when he was in bed with the child in July of 2016.
Carrillo’s first trial in December of 2018 ended in a locked jury and Latham ordered a mistrial.
His second trial started Monday.
Carrillo is being held in the custody of the Scott County Jail pending his sentencing hearing.