 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing two girls in 2014
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing two girls in 2014

  • 0

A Davenport man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of second and third-degree sexual abuse.

Sean Patrick Huffman, 43, assaulted two sisters in 2014 who were 7 and 14 at the time. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The assaults took place at a residence in Eldridge. Huffman was arrested by the Eldridge Police Department in May.

Huffman's trial started Monday with jury selection. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years and third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony with a maximum prison term of 10 years.

Sean Huffman.jpg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris meets with Ghana President

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News