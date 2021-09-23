Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing two girls in 2014

A Davenport man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of second and third-degree sexual abuse.
Sean Patrick Huffman, 43, assaulted two sisters in 2014 who were 7 and 14 at the time.
The assaults took place at a residence in Eldridge. Huffman was arrested by the Eldridge Police Department in May.
Huffman's trial started Monday with jury selection. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years and third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony with a maximum prison term of 10 years.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.