A Davenport man sentenced to three years on probation with the possibility of deferred judgement in October after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft is in danger of having his probation revoked and being sent to prison after he crashed his vehicle Wednesday while allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Colin James Winters, 32, is charged operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a possible prison sentence of up to two years, with a mandatory jail sentence of seven days.
Winters also is charged with misdemeanor assault on a police officer, driving without a driver’s license, failing to have insurance on the vehicle, failure to maintain control of the vehicle and driving with an open container of alcohol.
The minimum fine for a conviction for second-offense operating while intoxicated is $1,875, while the maximum could reach $6,250.
Winters also could be barred from driving.
Winters was driving a yellow Ford Escape south on Bridge Avenue when he lost control while approaching the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport police said. The front of the vehicle found the guide line of a utility pole. The SUV went up the wire causing the vehicle to roll over onto its top.
Winters was able to get himself out of the vehicle and he was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment of minor injuries. The vehicle was totaled, police said.
Several full cans of beer that were thrown from the vehicle when it crashed lay in the roadway.
Winters was being held late Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on $4,200 bond, cash or surety.
On June 26, 2017, Winters was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery after he walked into the Kwik Shop at the corner of West Locust and Harrison streets in Davenport, told the clerk he had a weapon and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Brett Digman.
Winters accepted a plea offer and pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
On Oct. 26, Winters was sentence to three years on probation with the chance for deferred judgment, meaning that had he completed his probation in good standing the felony conviction would not have appeared on his public record.
Any infractions of the law Winters committed meant his probation could be revoked and he could be sentenced to the original 10-year prison sentence for the theft conviction.