A Davenport man is facing numerous charges after police say he crashed in a Davenport cemetery after fleeing from an Iowa State trooper early Thursday.
Zachary Allen Hildebrant, 32, of the 400 block of East 9th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:08 a.m. on charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, failure to affix drug stamp, eluding, carrying weapons, operating while under the influence, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
The most serious charge, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He also was cited for speeding and other traffic offenses.
Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper tried to pull over a silver 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan that was driving 42 mph in a 25 mph zone on Locust Street near Division Street, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The vehicle, driven by Hildebrant, failed to stop and turned south on Division Street, accelerated to approximately 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, and ran a red light at 3rd Street.
The vehicle failed to negotiate the T-intersection at Division Street and Rockingham Road, struck the curb, flipped several times into the Davenport City Cemetery and knocked over numerous gravestones.
Hildebrant got out of the vehicle and laid in the grass; he was taken into custody without further incident.
A woman in the front passenger seat suffered minor cuts to her hands; a trooper assisted her out of the vehicle and provided first aid.
Hildebrant told the trooper that there was a gun in the vehicle. The gun, which was loaded, was found underneath the driver’s seat. The serial numbers were removed and was unable to be read.
Ten individual bags of suspected crack cocaine and a smoking pipe was found in the back seat. There also were multiple open alcohol containers all over the vehicle.
Hildebrant also had $2,314 cash. He was taken to the Scott County Jail and a standard field sobriety test was conducted after he stated he had been drinking and was high on Ecstasy.
Hildebrant gave a sample breath for the preliminary breath test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of .131. He refused to give a breath sample for further testing, according to state patrol.