 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Davenport man faces 25-year prison sentence after allegedly brandishing a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar

  • Updated
  • 0

A Davenport man is facing a 25-year prison sentence after he brandished a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar from the Kwik Star on East 53rd Street on Tuesday, Davenport police said.

Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Herrera also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers were sent to the Kwik Star at 2050 E. 53rd St. to investigate an armed robbery.

Herrera was at the store attempting to buy a Swisher Sweet cigar valued at $1.79, according to the affidavit. When asked for his identification, Herrera pulled out a firearm and left the store with the cigar.

People are also reading…

Under Iowa law, only people 21-years of age or older are allowed to purchase tobacco.

Herrera was found at his residence and, according to the affidavit, in a post-Miranda interview admitted he had brandished the firearm and stole the cigar.

The charge of first-degree theft, according to the affidavit, arose Herrera accepting a ride to the Kwik Star in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at more than $10,000, and which Herrera knew to be stolen. In a post-Miranda interview, Herrera admitted his involvement in the stolen vehicle.

Herrera made a first appearance in Scott County District Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Herrera was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

Fortunato Herrera

Fortunato Herrera
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News