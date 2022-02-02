Davenport man faces 25-year prison sentence after allegedly brandishing a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar

A Davenport man is facing a 25-year prison sentence after he brandished a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar from the Kwik Star on East 53rd Street on Tuesday, Davenport police said.

Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Herrera also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers were sent to the Kwik Star at 2050 E. 53rd St. to investigate an armed robbery.

Herrera was at the store attempting to buy a Swisher Sweet cigar valued at $1.79, according to the affidavit. When asked for his identification, Herrera pulled out a firearm and left the store with the cigar.

Under Iowa law, only people 21-years of age or older are allowed to purchase tobacco.

Herrera was found at his residence and, according to the affidavit, in a post-Miranda interview admitted he had brandished the firearm and stole the cigar.

The charge of first-degree theft, according to the affidavit, arose Herrera accepting a ride to the Kwik Star in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at more than $10,000, and which Herrera knew to be stolen. In a post-Miranda interview, Herrera admitted his involvement in the stolen vehicle.

Herrera made a first appearance in Scott County District Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Herrera was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.