One person is in custody after a shots-fired incident Thursday night in Moline.
Moline police were called about 11:15 p.m., Thursday, to the 2100 block 18th Avenue for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a witness who observed several subjects running from an apartment toward a vehicle in the parking lot. Moline police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and two subjects were initially taken into custody for questioning, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
The initial investigation revealed a mishandled firearm likely was discharged during a party at an apartment, police said.
No one was injured.
Jovanis E. Robinson, 31, of Davenport, was charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Moline police recovered two firearms on scene, one of which was reported stolen out of Davenport.
Robinson remains in custody at the Rock Island County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.