A Davenport man is behind bars after police say they found about 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his home and messages in his phone indicating that he was selling the drug.
Russell Wade Burmeister Sr., 51, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He will be arraigned on the charges June 6. Bond was set Wednesday at $25,000 cash or surety.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at Burmeister’s home in the 2300 block of Redwood Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to an arrest affidavit filed
Officers found approximately 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine in two separate bags that were both contained in a silver container. Officers also found a digital scale and packaging material.
He also had messages in his phone showing he was selling methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.