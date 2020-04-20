Davenport man faces drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man is facing drug charges after a shots-fired incident Sunday night.

Police were called at 9:52 p.m., Sunday, to the 1900 block of West 40th Street, for a shots-fired investigation.

Officers canvased the area and located fired cartridge casings.

Preliminary information indicated a disturbance inside of an apartment escalated into shots being fired. Damage occurred to the apartment as a result of the gunshots, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Inside the apartment police found 38 ecstasy pills and 5.8 grams of marijuana.

Kein Sitton, 26, of Davenport, was charged possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and drug tax stamp.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.