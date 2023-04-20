A Davenport man is being charged with forgery for passing movie-prop money at two local HyVee grocery stores, police said.

Billy Eugene Paul was wanted for allegedly using $100 bills labeled "For Motion Picture Purposes" to buy gift cards and to get cash in change. He was arrested Wednesday and is charged with two felony counts of forgery.

Police say Paul, 45, entered the Bettendorf Hy-Vee at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, and used two fake $100 bills to purchase a $200 gift card, then received $94.05 in cash.

Investigators said the transaction was captured by store surveillance cameras.

Within 15 minutes of leaving the Bettendorf Hy-Vee, police said, Paul was seen on camera entering the Utica Ridge Road Hy-Vee. He purchased another gift card, police said, using a fake $100 bill and got $60 in cash.

Paul has three theft convictions and also faces multiple misdemeanor charges, accused of stealing purses from Von Maur in Davenport between September 2022 and late January. Police accuse him of making off with more than $3,000 worth of purses and other merchandise from Von Maur in that time frame.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $24,000.