 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man faces four robbery charges
topical alert top story

Davenport man faces four robbery charges

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

A Davenport man faces four robbery charges in a string of four robberies.

Deontye Lewis, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday by Davenport Police.

Police were called to QC Mart, 2747 Rockingham Road, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery. Police said a man went into the store,  implied he was armed and demanded cash. After getting the money, the man fled.

Police said the suspect was apprehended in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue after a foot chase and was identified as Lewis.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is charged with robberies at:

BP QC Mart, 2747 Rockingham Road

Kwik Shop, 3624 W. Locust St.

Hy-Vee, 3100 Rockingham Road

2200 E. 12th St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Artwork created by students from the East Moline school district have their work displayed at the Figge Museum

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News