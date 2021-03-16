A Davenport man faces four robbery charges in a string of four robberies.

Deontye Lewis, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday by Davenport Police.

Police were called to QC Mart, 2747 Rockingham Road, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery. Police said a man went into the store, implied he was armed and demanded cash. After getting the money, the man fled.

Police said the suspect was apprehended in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue after a foot chase and was identified as Lewis.

He is charged with robberies at:

BP QC Mart, 2747 Rockingham Road

Kwik Shop, 3624 W. Locust St.

Hy-Vee, 3100 Rockingham Road

2200 E. 12th St.

