Davenport man faces minimum 35 years in prison in connection with mother's death

A Davenport man is facing a minimum sentence of 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with his mother’s death.
McKinsley Steven Watson, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12 in Scott County District Court.
Under Iowa law, second-degree murder is a Class B felony that carries a mandatory sentence of 50 years in prison, 70% of which, or 35 years, must be served before parole can be granted.
Watson originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Victoria Watson, 59, on May 21, 2020.
Davenport police were sent to 620 W. 63rd St., Apt. 2, at 4:46 a.m. to investigate a call of an unresponsive female. Paramedics with the Davenport Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Greg Lalla, McKinsley Watson assaulted his mother, Victoria Watson, causing her death.
Watson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder during a plea hearing Oct. 27 in Scott County District Court.
Watson has been held in the Scott County Jail since his arrest on May 21, 2020.