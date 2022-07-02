Davenport man faces pimping charge

A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four woman discussing prices and times for sexual acts on his cell phone.

On April 14, James Olyn Shell Jr., 28, was one of five people inside a trailer home at 5112 N. Fairmount St., when Davenport police served a search warrant at the home. Police were conducting an investigation into a narcotics operation and a shooting that had occurred Feb. 11 in the 3900 block of North Elsie Avenue.

Shell was on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections at the time. His cell phone was seized as part of the investigation.

The Davenport Police Department’s Forensic team located conversations between Shell and four women that included solicitation for prostitution. The conversations, which occurred from Feb. 10 until April 5, included prices and times for sexual acts.

A warrant was issued for Shell’s arrest.

Shell is charged with one count of pimping, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest warrant filed by Davenport Police Officer Joel Griffin, Shell was arrested Friday as he was seen driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax in the 2100 block of East Kimberly Road. Shell is barred from driving until Oct. 14, 2025.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a bag, inside of which were eight tied bags of marijuana, totaling 33.15 grams, and a digital scale.

Police also seized five alprazolam pills for which Shell did not have a prescription. The drug is used for anxiety and panic disorders.

Also located in the vehicle were seven ecstasy pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and five-tenths of a gram of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

In addition to the pimping charge, Shell is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony. He also is charged with driving while barred and possession of prescription pills, namely the alprazolam pills, each of which is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Shell also is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance-first offense, for the cocaine and ecstasy. Each of those charges is serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Shell was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000, cash or surety.

During a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Geirut scheduled arraignment in the cases for July 21.

Shell had served a prison sentence on convictions of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, operating under the influence-third offense, assault causing bodily injury and driving while barred-habitual offender.

He was placed on parole Oct. 20, 2021. His parole ended April 30, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.