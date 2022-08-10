Davenport man faces sex abuse charges

A Davenport man allegedly sexually abused a child several times in early 2022.

Scott County authorities have charged Benjamin Fredrick Hurry, 35, with three counts of third-degree sex abuse, according to county court records. The charges allege that Hurry, who is about 20 years older than the child, engaged in sex acts with the child several times in February and March.

Hurry allegedly used a piece of clothing at the child’s residence to clean himself up after one of the encounters and investigators recovered DNA samples from the clothing that matched Hurry’s, according to court records.

A family member of the child found out what was happening and texted Hurry from the child’s phone, asking if he wanted to have sex, court records allege. Hurry allegedly responded, “Yes, why??”

Hurry was in custody Wednesday afternoon, held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail.

He had an initial appearance in court on Wednesday and his next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19, court records state.