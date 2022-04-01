Davenport man faces trial for alleged murder of 16-year-old

Malachi Vanderpool walked into courtroom No. 3 in the Scott County Courthouse wearing the jail's traditional orange jumpsuit, shackles at his wrists and ankles, and ink on his throat that read "loyalty."

Vanderpool, 19, of Davenport, was in court Friday for his preliminary hearing on the charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after the March 18 death of Tylan Sanders, 16.

After the brief testimony of Davenport Detective Patrick Sievert, probable cause was found to try Vanderpool on the charges. He will make his next appearance at 11 a.m. April 21.

Sievert outlined how the gunfire was reported in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive at 6:19 a.m. Friday. Davenport Police responded and found Sanders, of Davenport, with fatal gunshot wounds.

Sievert said the attack was captured by surveillance cameras, which led investigators to allege Vanderpool went looking for Sanders and asked him, "Do you have my gun?"

Moments into the meeting, Vanderpool stabbed, then shot Sanders who attempted to run away.

Underlying Vanderpool's felon-in-possession charge were two previous felony convictions, according to court records. One was for criminal gang participation in 2017, and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020.

Vanderpool's bond is $1 million cash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.