Davenport man faces weapons charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man was being held late Tuesday in Scott County Jail after an early-morning disturbance in a motel parking lot.

Reginald Romello Walton, 26, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and interference with official acts, a felony.

Here’s what happened, official documents say:

Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived in response to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 101 W. 65th St.

A firearm was found in close proximity to where Walton was seated in a vehicle. He could be seen holding a firearm on a video provided to officers.

Walton has a past felony conviction from 2014 for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

After officers approached, Walton fled, even though the officers told him multiple times to stop.

Walton was being held on a cash-only bond of $5,000.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.