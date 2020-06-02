Davenport man faces weapons charge

A Davenport man was being held late Tuesday in Scott County Jail after an early-morning disturbance in a motel parking lot.
Reginald Romello Walton, 26, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and interference with official acts, a felony.
Here’s what happened, official documents say:
Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived in response to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 101 W. 65th St.
A firearm was found in close proximity to where Walton was seated in a vehicle. He could be seen holding a firearm on a video provided to officers.
Walton has a past felony conviction from 2014 for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
After officers approached, Walton fled, even though the officers told him multiple times to stop.
Walton was being held on a cash-only bond of $5,000.
