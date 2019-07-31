A Davenport man charged with trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment in March has now been charged in federal court.
Vincent Taggart Reid III, 28, made an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on one count of arson/attempted arson.
Reid will be held in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing and detention hearing Friday.
At 5:18 a.m. March 30, Davenport police were dispatched to the 600 block of West 16th Street for a report of a person trying to set fire to an apartment, according to the federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Police spoke to a woman who said she had woken up Reid because his phone kept ringing. The two started to fight and Reid threw a TV down the stairs.
He went into the living room, found a lighter and began lighting the couch pillow on fire. The woman said she grabbed her cellphone and began video recording the incident. While she was recording, Reid grabbed a lit candle off of the entertainment center, put it on the floor and pushed it under the couch.
Reid said something to the effect of “I’m going to burn this house down and break everything,” according to court records.
He walked out of the apartment and the woman put out the fire with her hands and then found the lit candle under the couch and removed it.
The woman told police Reid carries a gun and she believed he had left it upstairs. Reid came back into the house by kicking open the front door and grabbed something and left in a black Mercedes Benz. The woman said she then heard two shots.
The cellphone video showed the lighting of the pillow and the lit candle under the couch.
There was no video of shots being fired and police found no physical evidence of gunfire. A neighbor said she heard a loud crash but did not hear anything else.
Officers spotted the Mercedes speeding from the scene and later found it behind a home in the 2000 block of West 6th Street. Reid was arrested there and denied any knowledge of a gun, driving the Mercedes or starting any fires.
The woman’s apartment, one of two in the building, was “used in interstate commerce or was used in an activity affecting interstate commerce” at the time of the incident, according to the federal criminal complaint, which would allow the case to go federal.
Reid was charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary. He was slated to go to trial Monday,
Scott County prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed the charges, citing the filing of the federal charge.