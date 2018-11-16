A Davenport man who was sentenced Thursday to six years in the Iowa Department of Corrections for leading police on a high-speed chase with three children in his vehicle is now facing federal firearms and drug charges.
Devario Dewayne Talley, 28, made his first appearance Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Talley is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute a mixture containing marijuana, ecstasy and crack cocaine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute of mixture of crack cocaine, cocaine and ecstasy.
Each of the charges carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
Talley also is charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of those charges carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years.
He also is facing two counts of possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Each of those charges carries a minimum prison sentence of up to five years and must run consecutively to any sentence he receives on the other drug and weapons charges. Also, it is up to Talley and his defense attorney to prove that the guns he was carrying were not being used in furtherance of drug crimes.
According to the federal indictment unsealed Friday, on May 24, Talley possessed a mixture or substance containing marijuana, ecstasy and crack cocaine. He also was found to be in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, as well as a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver. He also was in possession of 9mm and .38-caliber ammunition and .22-caliber ammunition.
It is alleged in the charging documents that the 9mm and .38-caliber weapons were used in furtherance of a drug crime.
On June 13, Talley possessed a mixture containing crack cocaine, cocaine and ecstasy, according to the charging documents. On that date, he is alleged to have been in possession of a Taurus .380-caliber pistol and .380-caliber ammunition, and that he was using the weapon in furtherance of a drug crime.
On Thursday, Talley was sentence to six years in the Iowa Department of Corrections. A jury found him guilty of eluding police and three counts of child endangerment.
According to the arrest affidavits in that case filed by Davenport Police Officer John Howell, at 5:27 p.m. on March 27, police were sent to the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge regarding a person who was fleeing from Rock Island police in a gold 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
Davenport officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling south in the alley of 1420 N. Harrison St.
The vehicle fled three squad cars at reached speeds of more than 60 miles an hour in zones where that speed was more than 25 mph beyond the posted speed limit. Talley also traveled the wrong way on roadways into oncoming traffic in an effort to elude officers.
Talley is the father of the three children in the vehicle and he was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Talley was sentenced to consecutive terms in prison of two years each on the child endangerment charges and 364 days in the county jail on the eluding charge which is to run consecutively to his prison sentence.
Talley is currently being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.