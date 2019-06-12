A Davenport man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a man, tied him up and locked him in a closet.
Travis Michael Bousman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and willful injury causing bodily injury.
The most serious charge, first-degree kidnapping, is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
At 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for an assault victim.
Police say in arrest affidavits Bousman and the man met Tuesday and went to Bousman’s home in the 700 block of West 3rd Street.
There Bousman assaulted the man over several hours and hit him at least once with a laptop computer, cutting his face and mouth.
The man said he was locked in a closet, tied up, and threatened multiple times before escaping the residence.
His injuries required stitches, according to the affidavits.
No other information was available.