A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he assaulted a woman and forced her into her car against her will in May.
Aaron Ramond Robinson, 32, last known address in the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue, faces charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor; and domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Bond on the charges was set at $10,000 cash-only. He will be arraigned Oct. 3.
Just before 2 a.m. May 26, Davenport police responded to the 3800 block of Brady Street for a report of a woman who had been assaulted and fell out of a moving vehicle, according to arrest affidavits.
Police learned Robinson was driving the woman home from the downtown bars in her vehicle when they got into an argument. The woman, who feared the argument would get physical, attempted to flee in the 1900 block of North Main Street.
Robinson chased her down, grabbed her by the hair and physically forced her back into the vehicle. Once inside the vehicle, he punched her in the head and face several times.
The woman suffered facial injuries to her right orbital socket and cheek bone, according to the affidavits.
In an attempt to get away, the woman opened the passenger car door and tried to get out. Robinson refused to stop, and the woman suffered several cuts and “road rash” from her attempts.
She got out of the car when he pulled into the parking lot of a business. She fled to a witness’s vehicle, which had been following behind her.
Robinson fled. Officers tried to find the vehicle at an address Robinson is known to be at but could not it.
Robinson is barred from driving in Iowa from Oct. 23, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2021, according to the affidavits.
A warrant was issued June 6, court records show. He also was wanted on a separate charge of domestic abuse assault involving the same woman that occurred in March.
Bond in that case was set at $2,000 cash or surety. He also is wanted on an interstate detainer out of Illinois, according to court records.