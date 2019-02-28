Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a Davenport man Tuesday in connection with a methamphetamine investigation.
Bradley Alan Fahrenkrug, 40, of 2045 W. 1st St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
According to the arrest affidavits, Fahrenkrug possessed more than 7 grams of methamphetamine when MEG agents searched his home at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Agents also seized packaging materials and paraphernalia used in the sale of methamphetamine.
Agents also seized four ounces of marijuana for which Fahrenkrug is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the affidavits, Fahrenkrug admitted to police that he sells methamphetamine and marijuana.
There was no Iowa drug tax stamp attached to the drug, so he also is charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp which also is a Class D felony.
Fahrenkrug was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond, cash or surety.