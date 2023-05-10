A Davenport man is facing gun and drug charges after he was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing 24 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Tyler Ryan Storment Sr., 31, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Storment also is charged with possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Gries, at 12:53 p.m. Monday, agents with the Scott County Sheriff's Special Operations Unit stopped a Nissan Maxima being driven by Storment in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.

Storment had just left a residence that was being searched by police for stolen property and drugs.

Storment was not wearing a seatbelt and his vehicle smelled of marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle officers seized 24 grams of methamphetamine and a Sig Sauer pistol.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on June 19, 2019, Stroment pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of domestic abuse assault impeding air-blood flow. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. He was sentenced on Aug. 7, 2019, to serve two years on supervised probation.

Storment was discharged unsuccessfully from probation on Feb. 2, 2022. He violated the terms of his probation on at least two occasions, according to court records, and even absconded at one point. It was recommended he be discharged unsuccessfully.

Because of that domestic violence conviction, Storment is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

During a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 19.

Storment was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $32,000 bond, cash or surety.

As Storment is prohibited from possessing a firearm, federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a conviction of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Additionally, federal authorities could charge Storment with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. The sentence in such a case is not less than five years for possession of the weapon; not less than seven years if the gun was brandished; and, not less than 10 years if the gun was fired. The sentence on that charge is consecutive to any other sentence on the other drug and gun charges.