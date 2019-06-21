A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say they found methamphetamine and marijuana in his home.
Andrew P. Richards, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:47 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony.
At 4:44 p.m. Thursday, officers from the tactical operations unit, the gun investigations unit and NETS (Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed) searched Richards’ home in the 200 block of East 30th Street as part of a drug investigation.
Police alleged in arrest affidavits that Richards had approximately 146.15 grams, or about a third of a pound, of methamphetamine, a working digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, 143.70 grams of marijuana, and a working digital scale containing marijuana residue.