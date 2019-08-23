A Davenport man identified as a suspect in a gunfire incident earlier this week was arrested Thursday after police say he ran from officers and was in possession of a stolen firearm.
Cedrick Lavonne Pierre, 26, faces charges of interference with official acts with a weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, child endangerment, and two counts of interference with officials acts causing bodily injury.
Bond was set Friday at $20,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 30.
At 4:51 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Davenport Police Department’s criminal investigations division and tactical operations bureau were conducting surveillance in the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue in a follow-up investigation into a gunfire incident that occurred a day earlier, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Two incidents were reported Wednesday — one at 5:55 p.m. and another shortly before 10 p.m. — in an alley in the 900 block of West Locust Street, police have said.
Pierre fled when police arrived to search his apartment, at first trying to enter a car with a 7-year-old inside.
Pierre threw a stolen loaded Ruger 380 LCP handgun and fought with officers until he was eventually apprehended.
One officer suffered an abrasion to his hands in the scuffle, while another officer suffered abrasions to his knees and a sore elbow.
A search of Pierre’s house Thursday turned up six 1-ounce bags of marijuana ready for sale. The total weight of the marijuana was 172.85 grams, according to the affidavits.
It does not appear Pierre has been charged in connection with the gunfire incidents as of Friday afternoon.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said the incidents are under investigation.
Interference with official acts with a weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver, and failure to affix drug tax stamp are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, while the remaining interference charges are a serious misdemeanor.