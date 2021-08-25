Davenport man found guilty of strangling and abusing a 74-year-old man

A Davenport man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for strangling a 74-year-old man and stealing his car in January 2020.
Charlie Gary, 20, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Robert Long, as well as first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of corpse — sex act. The jury deliberated for several hours Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning before making the decision.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison. Gary is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.
The trial lasted from Tuesday, Aug. 17, to Tuesday, Aug. 24, before the jury began to deliberate. During that time, the prosecution argued Gary strangled Long and abused his body before stealing his car and other possessions. The defense argued Gary was a prostitute engaged in a sex act with Long when the older man died, and he took the possessions as payment.
In her opening statement, State’s Attorney Amy DeVine described the victim as a father and grandfather who had hired Gary in the past to do odd jobs. On Jan. 3, 2020, Gary went to Long’s house to ask if he wanted the driveway shoveled. Long declined, and Gary pushed his way into the house and strangled Long, committed a sex act on his dead body and stole his television, laptop, cellphone and car.
"This defendant strangled Mr. Long, raped him and then robbed him," DeVine said in her closing statements Tuesday. "Sometimes it is just that cold and that senseless."
Long’s son, Nathan Long, found his father's body at the home on Jan. 7, 2020. Gary was arrested driving Long’s car the following day. The laptop, cellphone and TV had been pawned before Gary was arrested.
Scott Kamin, Gary’s defense attorney, argued that Gary and Long had engaged in sex on previous occasions, and Gary was usually paid. Kamin alleged in his opening statement that on Jan. 3, 2020, Gary and Long were engaged in sexual asphyxiation — choking someone to increase their sexual pleasure — when Long died, and Gary decided to steal Long's possessions as a form of payment.
Kamin said in his opening statement that he planned on asking the jury at the end of the trial to consider charges of theft and involuntary manslaughter instead of murder, robbery, burglary and sexual abuse of a corpse. In his closing statement, however, Kamin stated he didn't believe the prosecution had proved any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, and he asked the jury to acquit Gary completely.
"This whole case is important to two families, and I just ask you to be very careful," Kamin told the jurors.
The prosecution presented several witnesses to support the original charges, which were upheld, including multiple Davenport police officers who responded to the scene of the crime or participated in the investigation, Long's family members and a pathologist. The jury also saw video footage of police detectives interviewing Gary after his arrest.
Witnesses called by the defense included Gary's mother, Patricia Kalu, Gary's uncle, Lawrence Miles, who had previously worked for Long before introducing him to Gary, and another man Gary had previously worked for, Robert Graves.
After court adjourned on the first day of the trial, Nathan Long talked outside the courthouse about the shock he felt when he found his father’s body.
“I don’t think I could think for the next two weeks,” Nathan said in an interview.
Nathan said he didn’t want to touch Long’s body, but the 911 operator encouraged him to check for signs of life. He said Robert hadn't answered or returned phone calls for a few days, which was out of character, so he went to check on him.
Nathan also said the family asked the prosecution not to offer Gary plea deals before the trial.