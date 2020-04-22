Davenport man found hiding in child's playhouse with stolen handgun

Davenport police took another stolen handgun off the street Wednesday when they arrested a man while investigating a suspicious person call.
Quame Surzion Kelian Bennett, 20, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon.
Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Erin Pape, at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Myrtle Street to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle with a gun.
Bennett was a passenger in a 2007 Saturn Aura when officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at West 13th and Myrtle streets.
Bennett got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers soon located Bennett hiding in a child’s playhouse.
The gun in his possession had been stolen during a 2018 burglary in Scott County.
Bennett has felony convictions for possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.
Bennett was being held without bond Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on the new charges. He also was being held on bonds totaling $3,000, cash or surety, on charges of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and attempted burglary, a serious misdemeanor.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
