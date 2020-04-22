Davenport man found hiding in child's playhouse with stolen handgun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport police took another stolen handgun off the street Wednesday when they arrested a man while investigating a suspicious person call.

Quame Surzion Kelian Bennett, 20, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Erin Pape, at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Myrtle Street to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle with a gun.

Bennett was a passenger in a 2007 Saturn Aura when officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at West 13th and Myrtle streets.

Bennett got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers soon located Bennett hiding in a child’s playhouse.

The gun in his possession had been stolen during a 2018 burglary in Scott County.

Bennett has felony convictions for possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.