A Davenport man charged for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in June has been found not guilty by a Scott County jury.

Ronald Lam Jr., 37, had been charged with second-degree sexual abuse-second or subsequent offense, a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of life.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, at about 3 p.m. on June 12, the victim and her father met with Lam at a local convenience store where Lam agreed to touch up a tattoo.

The victim and her father went to Lam’s residence where they were separated in different rooms. The victim stated they were at Lam’s residence for more than four hours during which time he was accused of sexually abusing her.

Lam was found not guilty Jan. 23 after a five-day trial in Scott County District Court.

Lam remains on parole until Jan. 5, 2025, for previous second-degree burglary. He is a registered sex offender after a conviction for sexual abuse in 2004.