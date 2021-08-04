Davenport man gets 17 1/2-year federal sentence for child porn

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Keith Allen Shrum II, 32, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison on one count of production of child pornography, and a concurrent term of 210 months in prison on one count of receiving child pornography.

Shrum’s sentence was handed down Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John Jarvey during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Jarvey also sentenced Shrum to serve 10 years on supervised release on each count. Those sentences also will be served concurrently.

Concurrently means the sentences will be served at the same time, rather than consecutively, or back-to-back.

Shrum was arrested Aug. 29, 2019, by Davenport police. He had faced seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of those charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. However, under Iowa law, there is no mandatory minimum.

He was accused of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 12 more than 10 times.