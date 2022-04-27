Davenport man gets 18 years in federal prison on child porn, enticement charges

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Davenport man to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and other charges.

Chief Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced James Anthony Rogers, 57, of Davenport, to 216 months in prison on charges of production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

The acts underlying the charges happened in 2018, according to federal court records.

Davenport police launched an investigation into Rogers after receiving information indicating Rogers may have been involved in the sexual solicitation of a boy. Multiple search warrants revealed Rogers tried to contact more than 50 boys and had sexually explicit conversations with them, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Rogers attempted to persuade the minors to send nude photographs of themselves and to meet in person to exchange money or alcohol for sex, according to the release.

Investigators seized a cellphone from Rogers that contained pornographic images of children.

Rogers pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 12, 2021.

Upon completion of his sentence, Rogers must also serve seven years of supervised release, according to court records. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s "Project Safe Childhood." The nationwide initiative started in 2006 seeks to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

