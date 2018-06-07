A Davenport man was given a deferred judgment and placed on two years of probation for his involvement in a large marijuana grow operation that was discovered in a Davenport warehouse in 2016.
Lester J. Monkus II, 32, pleaded guilty in April to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony, in Scott County District Court.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix drug tax stamp at a sentencing hearing Wednesday.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department:
Members of the Davenport Police Department's Tactical Operations Bureau were conducting an investigation into marijuana manufacturing by Shawn Michael Manning, 45.
Police searched his employer, QC Honey Do, a general contractor business at 930 S. Rolff St., and his home at 3216 Indian Road.
During the search at QC Honey Do, police found an "extremely sophisticated" marijuana grow operation that consisted of more than 800 marijuana plants, ballasts, timers, grow lights, grow chemicals, pallets containing numerous packages of potting soil, several pots containing potting soil, time cards, grow schedules, documents about the grow operation and receipts.
Police also found digital scales, packaging material for distribution, marijuana wax and remnants of butane honey oil.
Of the more than 800 plants, 61 were hung in a drying room, ready to be processed, according to the affidavit.
Manning was indicted in U.S. District Court, Davenport, in September. He pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance being at least 100 kg of a mixture and substance containing marijuana or at least 100 marijuana plants.
He will be sentenced Monday.
A third co-defendant, Jessica A. Dorsey, 33, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in May to accessory after the fact in Scott County District Court.
She was sentenced to 240 days in the Scott County Jail with all but 30 days suspended. A judge ordered that she will serve 15 consecutive weekends in jail starting Friday, according to court records.