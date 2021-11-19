Davenport man gets federal sentence on drug and gun charges

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 137 months in federal prison on drug and firearm charges.
Deontae Montrice Lott, 39, was accused of having almost 3 ounces of a mixture that contained both heroin and fentanyl when authorities executed a search warrant in August 2020 at his Davenport residence, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Authorities contend Lott also had a digital scale, $2,020 linked to drug transactions and a loaded 9mm pistol.
Lott was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty in June.
The release states Lott must also serve four years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term, and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
